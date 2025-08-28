South Africa: We Don't, and Won't, Shy Away From Reporting On Gaza, Famine and the Pressing Power of Now

editorial

Daily Maverick, its editors and journalists have been attacked by some on social media and in public because of perceptions of bias about our coverage of Israel's war on Gaza. For the record, this is where we stand.

In Gaza, a now-razed city in Palestine, we witness a rising genocide, and last week the United Nations declared a famine in its wake.

The war in Palestine has escalated into one of the gravest human rights issues of our time, where even those who bear witness to its atrocities, hundreds of journalists, have been killed in targeted attacks.

History shows us, from the Nazi Holocaust to the Rwandan genocide, and now in Palestine, famine often shadows genocide.

Daily Maverick will neither step away from our duty of truth in covering this war, the genocide, the famine and its tragic consequences. Nor will we baulk from covering other wars.

In Gaza, the war that followed the devastating 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks - killing 1,195 Israelis, mostly civilians, and the capturing of 251 hostages, some who remain captive and their families profoundly traumatised - has claimed thousands of mostly Palestinian lives, displaced entire communities and maimed innocent people.

And it has...