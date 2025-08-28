South Africa: 'I'm Impatient With Bureaucratic Rhetoric' - Cachalia Tells Global Cops He's Tired of Lip Service

The international police organisation Interpol is having a conference in Cape Town. A speech by SA's acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, who filled the position after corruption accusations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, addressed this very issue - corruption.

Corruption within law enforcement agencies needs to be properly dealt with so that residents' safety and security are improved.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia briefly addressed South Africa's policing elephant in a room filled with officers from around the continent and further afield, on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

"It is up to us to ensure we uproot corruption within the law enforcement agencies themselves and to ensure that we have leaders who serve with integrity," he said.

We have just concluded the opening session of the 27th African Regional Conference in Cape Town. I was presented with a gift by Major General, Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, the President of INTERPOL,and Mr Valdecy Urquiza, the Secretary General of INTERPOL. pic.twitter.com/O1iRUyugGp-- Professor Firoz Cachalia (@Prof_Cachalia) August 27, 2025

Cachalia was delivering a speech at the international police organisation Interpol's 27th African Regional Conference, hosted in Cape Town over three days.

South Africa is one of Interpol's 196 member countries.

Among...