South Africa: Mary Turok - a Life of Defiance, Activism and Unyielding Commitment to Justice

27 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ivan Turok and Albie Sachs

Confronted by the brutality of apartheid during the 1950s and 1960s, Mary Turok became a brave and feisty political activist. After apartheid was defeated, she mellowed into a deeply compassionate woman guided by a profound humanity.

Mary Turok, 20 October 1932 - 9 August 2025

Struggle stalwart Mary Turok sadly passed away on 9 August 2025 after a short illness. She was 92. Mary led a very full and varied life as a political activist, journalist, social worker, medical researcher, member of Parliament, campaigner for older persons, unstinting wife to Ben Turok and mother to their sons Fred, Ivan and Neil.

Mary Butcher was born in 1932 to upper-middle-class parents who were Christian Scientists. After a sheltered upbringing in Natal, she went to university in Cape Town in 1950 aged only 17. Her privileged background had a lasting effect in that she knew what it meant to be different from your peers, and that your beliefs really mattered.

The National Party had just come to power and was rolling out harsh and repressive laws. Mary's exposure to growing racism and social injustice, and her involvement in student life, were radicalising experiences, leading her to rebel against her establishment background. Her...

