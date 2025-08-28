Somalia President Receives UAE Minister to Bolster Bilateral Relations

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, the presidency [Villa Somalia] said.

The high-level meeting focused on strengthening the long-standing fraternal relations and deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of security and economic development, according to a statement from the presidency.

During the talks, the Emirati minister delivered a special message from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addressed to President Mohamud.

President Mohamud thanked the UAE for its continued support to the Somali people and government, expressing appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

He also conveyed a personal message to the UAE president, reaffirming Somalia's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and highlighting ongoing efforts to promote stability, democratic governance, and national development.

The visit is seen as part of growing regional diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting Somalia's recovery and state-building process.