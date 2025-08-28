Somalia President Receives UAE Minister to Bolster Bilateral Relations

28 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, the presidency [Villa Somalia] said.

The high-level meeting focused on strengthening the long-standing fraternal relations and deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of security and economic development, according to a statement from the presidency.

During the talks, the Emirati minister delivered a special message from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addressed to President Mohamud.

President Mohamud thanked the UAE for its continued support to the Somali people and government, expressing appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

He also conveyed a personal message to the UAE president, reaffirming Somalia's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and highlighting ongoing efforts to promote stability, democratic governance, and national development.

The visit is seen as part of growing regional diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting Somalia's recovery and state-building process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.