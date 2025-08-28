Rwanda: Clean Cooking - Building On Progress, Removing the Roadblocks

opinion

In 2020, Rwanda set an ambitious target to reduce reliance on wood fuel from 80% to 40% by 2024. Ambitious as it was, this goal was in line with what Rwanda has always done, pursuing development with purpose, vision, and a focus on the welfare of its people.

The recent Senate report revealed a sobering reality that demands both honest reflection and decisive action - wood fuel usage has risen to 93%.

As a partner in the government's clean cooking agenda, Bboxx has witnessed both the achievements and challenges on the ground. We appreciate the government's commitment, particularly the subsidies that have enabled us to reach thousands of households in the City of Kigali, Rwamagana, Musanze, and Nyacyonga.

As an organisation, we first introduced clean cooking to 1,200 customers before subsidies were available. With the support of subsidies through the #TekaUtekanye project, we have since connected 5,134 households under the Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project, and a further 6,158 households in the first phase of the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP). In the later phases, our target is to reach 50,000 households.

We are happy with what has been achieved so far, but we believe we can go further. The milestones reached are proof that progress is possible, yet they represent only the first steps of a much longer journey.

The setback in achieving the government's target highlights that both the public and private sectors are not yet moving far enough or fast enough. And the reasons are clear:

First, financing remains the bottleneck. Large-scale blended finance and results-based financing programmes are still too few to make a transformative impact, sometimes, tied up in slow processes. Without faster, simpler processes to access funds, scaling to rural and low-income areas will remain painfully slow.

Second, public awareness and perception are stubborn barriers. In rural areas, misinformation about LPG safety persists, as do beliefs that gas changes the taste of food or is unsafe and prone to explosions. Many households hedge their bets, using both LPG and traditional fuels, undermining health and environmental gains. Changing these mindsets takes consistent, well-funded campaigns, not one-off sensitisation drives.

Third, affordability continues to hold back adoption. Even with generous subsidies, the cost of gas itself remains prohibitive for many families. Flexible payment plans and "pay-as-you-cook" models work, but they need to be supported by subsidy structures that extend beyond equipment to cover fuel, just as agricultural subsidies extend to seeds, not just tools or car fuel.

Finally, operational realities slow us down: the high cost of serving rural markets all add layers of friction to what should be a straightforward transition.

The government's clean cooking strategy is sound, but the execution needs an urgent efficiency boost. This means streamlining access to subsidies, expanding them to cover fuel as well as equipment, and creating more financing mechanisms that empower last-mile distributors. It means scaling public awareness campaigns and ensuring they reach deep into rural communities.

We remain committed to Rwanda's clean cooking vision, and we know it is achievable. With the right policy refinements, sustained funding, and united effort, we can turn these missed targets into a springboard for faster, wider, and lasting adoption. Clean cooking is not just an energy issue, it's a public health, economic, and environmental imperative we cannot afford to delay.

John Uwizeye is the Managing Director of Bboxx Capital Rwanda.