Rwanda: Good Move Transitioning From Refugee Camps to Settlements

The plan by the Government of Rwanda to move from refugee camps to more permanent settlements for refugees hosted in the country is an important step.

It shows a commitment not only to helping people survive, but also to giving them dignity and a chance to live more independent lives.

Camps are meant to be temporary, but history has shown us that displacement can last for decades, and when that happens, camps often trap people in cycles of dependency.

Rwandans know this reality from experience. From the 1950s until the 1990s, many Rwandans lived in different counties, especially within the region as refugees. Over time, they found ways to build some comfort.

They went to school, farmed, and created communities.

Yet that life never truly replaced the feeling of belonging to their homeland. Refugee life, no matter how stable, is always marked by loss and uncertainty.

The same is happening in Rwanda today. Currently, we have tens of thousands of refugees hosted in Rwanda. Many of these, especially those from the DR Congo have been here for close to three decades; they are scattered in refugee camps like Kiziba, Kigeme and Mahama, among others.

That lesson is what makes today's transition so important. Settlements give refugees a stronger foundation and sense of sustainability. They allow families to farm their own land, work, and access services such as health care.

They create a sense of stability that camps cannot provide. Still, this stability must never be confused with a permanent solution. The comfort that comes with settlement is valuable, but it cannot erase the deep human need to be home.

For every refugee, the ultimate goal should be return. Not return imposed by force, but voluntary return, made possible when the conditions that drove them away have improved.

Rwanda understands this truth. It remains committed to ensuring that those who wish to return to their countries can do so in dignity and safety.

The path forward should therefore be twofold. Settlements must provide a humane and sustainable life for refugees today, while keeping alive the possibility of going back home tomorrow.

The history of Rwandans in exile shows both the resilience of refugees and the limits of life away from one's homeland. Rwanda's new approach honors both lessons: that people deserve dignity wherever they are, and that true belonging can only be found in one's own country.