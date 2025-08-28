Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Launches Daily Harare-Mutare Flights Ahead of Tourism Expo

28 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Air Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of daily return flights between Harare and Mutare from 8 to 14 September 2025 ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo.

The international tourism fair scheduled for 10 to 12 September in Mutare is expected to attract exhibitors, delegates and visitors from across the globe.

The national airline said the new service forms part of its turnaround strategy to expand its route network and strengthen domestic connectivity.

"This operation is a pilot project. We are testing the market, understanding demand, and exploring the long-term viability of this route. If the demand is there, Air Zimbabwe will be ready to make it a permanent feature of our network," Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Edmund Makona said

The service will allow passengers to connect seamlessly between Victoria Falls, Harare and Mutare creating multi-destination travel opportunities within Zimbabwe.

Travellers from Mutare will also benefit from onward regional and international connections via Harare.

He said the airline worked closely with Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), National Handling Services (NHS) and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to ensure smooth operations.

"Air Zimbabwe is more than an airline, we are a bridge that connects people, cultures, and opportunities. These Harare-Mutare flights are proof of our dedication to growth, our belief in Zimbabwe's tourism potential, and our determination to keep the nation flying high," he added.

To make bookings easier, the airline has partnered with PayNow to enable online payments for pre-booked tickets.

