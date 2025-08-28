South Africa: Communications Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Tshidi Family

press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has noted with profound sadness the passing of political journalist and associate editor at EWN Ms Tshidi Madia.

According to media reports, Ms Madia passed away in hospital this morning after a short illness. She was described one of the most respected voices in South African journalism and a jewel in EWN's crown. She was known to be a consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth.

Ms Madia was also known for her ability to engage with political figures across the political spectrum, asking tough questions while maintaining a professional and respectful demeanour. Her work was guided by a commitment to providing the public with a clear and empathetic understanding of how political events affect their daily lives.

Ms Diko said Ms Madia's passing will leave a void in political journalism and he extended the committee's deep regret to her family, friends and colleagues . "May her soul rest in eternal peace."