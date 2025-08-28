South Africa: Communications Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Tshidi Family

28 August 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has noted with profound sadness the passing of political journalist and associate editor at EWN Ms Tshidi Madia.

According to media reports, Ms Madia passed away in hospital this morning after a short illness. She was described one of the most respected voices in South African journalism and a jewel in EWN's crown. She was known to be a consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth.

Ms Madia was also known for her ability to engage with political figures across the political spectrum, asking tough questions while maintaining a professional and respectful demeanour. Her work was guided by a commitment to providing the public with a clear and empathetic understanding of how political events affect their daily lives.

Ms Diko said Ms Madia's passing will leave a void in political journalism and he extended the committee's deep regret to her family, friends and colleagues . "May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.