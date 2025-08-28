Uganda: Renewed Calls to End Acting Judges System As 11 Await Museveni's Confirmation

The panel of judges during an appeal at the Supreme Court (file photo).

The debate over acting judges has resurfaced, with lawyers renewing their opposition to the practice of keeping judicial officers on probation for years without confirmation.

Legal practitioners argue that the system undermines judicial independence by forcing judges to serve at the mercy of the appointing authority pending confirmation.

They warn that such an arrangement compromises justice and erodes public trust in the courts.

"When judges serve for years without confirmation, they are under pressure to impress those who will confirm them rather than deliver justice fairly.

This turns the judiciary into a trap instead of a sanctuary of justice," said George Musisi, a lawyer with the National Unity Platform (NUP).

On August 23, 2025, the two-year probationary contracts of 11 High Court judges expired. They now await confirmation by President Museveni.

Those affected include Flavia Nabakooza, Kwizera Amos, Karemani Jameson, Mwaka Phillip, Makumbi David Samson Lwokya, Dr Akello Echookit Christine, Jackline Mwonda, Naluzze Aisha Batala, Kania Rosette Comfort, Rubagumya Tumusiime Patience Emily, and Lubega Faruk.

The policy of appointing judges on probation was reintroduced in 2022 and immediately faced legal challenges.

The Constitutional Court ruled against it, but the Attorney General appealed to the Supreme Court, which has yet to deliver its judgment.

According to human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, the system destabilizes the judiciary.

"Probationary judges are not truly independent. Their decisions risk being influenced by the fear of losing confirmation, and this undermines the quality of justice delivered to Ugandans."

Legal analyst Prof. Rogers Barigayomwe described the arrangement as politically motivated.

"This system was deliberately introduced to weaken judicial independence. It should be scrapped immediately if we are to protect the sanctity of the courts," he argued.

However, the judiciary maintains that the practice serves an important purpose.

"Probation is not punishment. It is a tool to test competence, integrity, and ability before full confirmation. The public deserves judges who have been vetted through experience on the bench," said James Mawanda, the Judiciary Spokesperson.

Despite the controversy, insiders say all 11 judges have "passed the test" and are only waiting for President Museveni's signature to be confirmed as permanent High Court judges.

In the meantime, several of their pending cases remain in limbo.