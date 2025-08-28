Uganda: Museveni Urges Aggrieved Candidates to Lodge Complaints After NRM CEC Polls

President Museveni has congratulated the newly elected National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairpersons following last week's Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, while urging those dissatisfied with the outcome to formally lodge their complaints.

In a brief message, the NRM National Chairman commended the delegates for their participation and encouraged transparency in handling any disputes.

"I congratulate the newly elected NRM Vice Chairpersons and thank all the voters for their participation," Museveni said.

"For those candidates who may be feeling dissatisfied, it is easy to investigate any claims of irregularities. I thank you and wish you good luck."

The president's remarks come in the wake of a high-stakes contest for the NRM 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) seat, which saw Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among trounce her predecessor, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, by a landslide margin of 11,680 votes to 902.

Kadaga decried what she termed as massive voter bribery by her opponent.

The elections, conducted at Namboole Stadium on August 25, also filled other key CEC positions that shape the ruling party's strategic direction ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Among those who disputed the election results was Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi who lost the NRM vice chairperson for Western Uganda seat to Jonard Asiimwe.

Also, veteran politician, Capt. Mike Mukula who withdrew from the NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Uganda race for Calvin Echodu also decried voter bribery.

The results sparked muted dissatisfaction among some camps, with accusations of heavy mobilisation and internal rivalries resurfacing.

By advising dissatisfied candidates to pursue complaints through proper channels, Museveni signaled a push to maintain party cohesion and prevent post-election divisions within the NRM's top decision-making organ.

The NRM Central Executive Committee remains the highest decision-making body of the party, second only to the National Conference, with responsibility for guiding policy, approving candidates, and managing internal disputes.