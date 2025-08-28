Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister's Attacker Jailed 4 Years for Attempted Murder

The Regional Court in Hwange has jailed Samson Siazuza (46) to an effective four years behind bars after convicting him of attempted murder for a savage attack on former Cabinet Minister Joel Gabuza.

On June 5, 2025, at Siamwake Village under Chief Pashu in Binga, Siazuza dragged Gabuza from his vehicle and stabbed him in the right eye with a homemade knife before repeatedly striking him with logs.

The victim suffered deep head wounds and cuts, narrowly surviving after emergency treatment at Mpilo Hospital.

The court initially imposed a six-year term, suspending two years on condition of good behaviour, leaving Siazuza to serve four years in prison.

Police recovered the knife and logs used in the attack. Investigations are ongoing to track down Siazuza's fugitive accomplice, Smart Sipu, who is still on the run.