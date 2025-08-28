Kenya Winger Muchiri Earns Military Promotion After Stellar TotalEnergies CHAN Campaign

Kenya winger Boniface Muchiri has been rewarded with a promotion in his military career with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) following his outstanding performances during the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

Muchiri, who also captains Ulinzi Stars, the KDF's Kenyan Premier League side, has risen from the rank of Senior Private to Corporal, a significant leap that reflects both his service on the pitch and his dedication to the military.

The winger featured prominently for the Harambee Stars as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition designed for home-based players.

Muchiri was instrumental in the Harambee Stars' impressive maiden campaign, registering two key assists and playing a vital role in Kenya's spirited run.

The new rank was conferred at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday by the General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Major General Luka Kutto.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri, who expressed immense pride in Muchiri's achievements.

"We are very grateful for your commitment, hard work and excellent performance while serving Kenya and, by extension, the KDF. We wish you success in your future assignments and are confident you will continue to excel," said the CDF.

Muchiri's promotion came after Harambee Stars skipper Aboud Omar made a special request to Commander-in-Chief President William Ruto when he visited the team's training camp before the start of the tournament, asking that Muchiri's service to both football and the military be recognized.

Omar repeated the plea after Kenya's memorable victory over two-time winners Morocco, and the request has now been duly granted.

For Muchiri, the recognition is both humbling and motivating.

"It is a massive honour to be received this way by my employer, the Kenya Defence Forces. It feels great to be appreciated like this, and it shows that whatever you do is valued," Muchiri told CAFOnline.

"The support from the KDF in nurturing talent has been immense, and I am proud to be an example that if you perform, good things will follow.

He added: "I have managed to be where I am because of the values instilled in me at the KDF. Discipline and hard work are the foundation of the army, and anyone who observes them will always walk with favour by their side."

Muchiri joined the KDF in late 2021 after leaving Tusker FC, and in just three years has not only cemented his place as a key figure in the national team but also earned swift progression within the military ranks.

His promotion now serves as a powerful morale boost to all sportsmen and women serving in the KDF, reaffirming the military's commitment to supporting sporting excellence.