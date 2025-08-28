Africa: Algiers At the Crossroads of Africa's Economic Renewal

From September 4 to 10, the Algerian capital will become the epicenter of African trade. More than a mere economic gathering, the 4th edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) symbolises Algeria's unwavering continental ambition, one that the nation is determined to fully embrace.

In a constantly evolving geopolitical context where shifting balances redefine Africa's priorities, the organisation of this fair in Algiers stands a bold undertaking at a pivotal moment in the continent's trajectory. It provides Algeria with a unique opportunity to showcase its capacity to align economic aspirations with logistical expertise and forward-thinking diplomacy.

The IATF 2025 is a strategic occasion for Algeria to reaffirm its place within the African economic sphere and to project a revitalised image of its productive capabilities. It aims to elevate intra-African cooperation to a structural level, yielding tangible outcomes in terms of trade facilitation and deeper integration into the continent's commercial momentum.

Yet this continental fair goes well beyond the framework of a trade exhibition: it represents a critical milestone in the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offering Algeria an unparalleled platform to highlight its export potential.

The political commitment surrounding the event is a testament to the Algerian authorities' resolve to make the IATF a structural success that serves the cause of regional integration. Beyond visibility, the ultimate goal is to transform the fair into a lever for sustainable economic diversification and a cornerstone of Algeria's strategic repositioning.

Algiers is preparing to host a landmark event that embodies the continent's economic convergence. This dynamic follows the historic continuity ofAlgeria's commitment to African unity.

Since gaining independence, the country has distinguished itself by actively supporting liberation movements and consistently engaging in a diplomacy that champions continental causes.

Algeria's leading role within the African Union and its election to head numerous AU bodies are a direct reflection of this legacy, legitimizing Algiers as the host city of a continental event eagerly anticipated by entrepreneurs and economic experts alike.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, unwavering in his Pan-African convictions, has consistently worked to strengthen political alignment across the continent.

His vision is rooted in active solidarity, mutual support in facing common challenges, and above all, a clear economic ambition, initiating a new growth dynamic powered by Africa's internal capacities and driven by intra-African trade.

The slogan "Africa for Africans," which served as a foundational pillar of Pan-Africanism since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), was first proclaimed in Algiers. It is no coincidence that today's pursuit of African economic renewal is once again anchored in this land of resistance and revolutionary fervor.

Through IATF2025, Algeria reasserts its role as a strategic crossroads and a driving force behind autonomous continental development.

President Tebboune's strategy is underpinned by a long-term vision: the diversification of the national economy, the intensification of African partnerships, and a firmly stated intention to break free from asymmetrical economic relations.

This bold approach finds tangible expression in the organization of this Pan-African fair, which many experts view as a vital instrument for promoting commercial exchange across a market estimated at over $3 trillion.

Algeria is mobilising all necessary resources to ensure that the IATF 2025 becomes a benchmark event, a strategic turning point in Algeria's economic projection across the African continent, aligned with the aspirations of its peoples.

September 4 will mark far more than an economic or diplomatically symbolic occasion: Algiers will embody a collective determination to deepen economic cooperation, driven by political will, as reaffirmed by Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria.

Within the span of a single week, Algiers will reconnect with its destiny as a great African capital, laden with historical significance and the enduring hope of African unity.

At a time when the continent is seeking new foundations, the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers emerges as a beacon of exchange, ambition, and reciprocity.

*The writer is the Algerian Ambassador to Rwanda