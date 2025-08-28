Rwanda: Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi - Boukuru, Nine Others Pass All Stars Day One Auditions

The opening day of the Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi All Stars edition kicked off on Tuesday, August 26, at Cenetra Hotel, leaving 10 selected from 82 artists who auditioned from 6 categories.

The special All Stars edition is bringing together past Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi winners competing for the grand prize of Rwf10 million for production support from each of nine categories.

The contest focuses on empowering high-potential alumni by selecting two outstanding artists from each category, drawn from the previous three cohorts. The selection criteria emphasize on artistic merit, potential for growth, and readiness to leverage advanced support.

Rather than offering a broad incubation program, this phase emphasizes tailored support,

including Rwf 10 million prize money for production of their creative products, strategic career coaching and professional feedback, media exposure and branding support to amplify visibility.

The auditions jury featured distinguished names across categories where Acting and Drama, the panel included Gratien Niyitegeka, Diogène Ntarindwa (Atome), and Didacienne Nibagwire.

The Music category was judged by Clément Ishimwe, Tonzi, Jacques Murigande (Mighty Popo), and Ruti Joel, while the Dance panel comprised Patrick Ahimbazwe, Gidione Mugisha, and Ada Jeanne Mugwaneza. For Filmmaking and Photography, the jury brought together Eric Kabera, Joel Karekezi, Mireille Isimbi, and Christianne Murengerantwari.

The opening day saw contestants auditioning in five categories namely Music, Dance, Acting and Drama, Filmmaking and Photography.

Fast-rising artiste Christianne Bukuru, who uses stage name as Boukuru, was among the 10 artists who passed the auditions on the opening day of the All Stars edition. She progressed to the next round in music category alongside Sylvia Munyana.

Who else passed Day One auditions?

Dance: Samuel Irabizi, Guillain Rurangwa

Photography: James Musafiri, Benoît Mugisha

Filmography: Emmanuel Kwizera, Yvan Simbi

Acting and Drama: Annuarite Uwumukiza, Theophile Nsengimana

Another 60 artists are expected to compete on Wednesdday, August 27, same venue, in the categories of Literature, Plastic Arts, Digital Arts and Fashion.

The winners in All Stars edition will also participate in the Ubuhanzi Rwanda FEST 2025, a national creative showcase that connects artists with audiences, collaborators, and potential markets.

Contestants upbeat

Filmmaker James Musafiri, one of the winners from Cohort 2, described the initiative as "a cherry on top" of the many opportunities the project has provided.

"Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi has contributed at least 80% of who I have become. It gave me exposure and placed me in the spotlight. Without it, I wouldn't be the scriptwriter for the TV series 'City Maid' or 'Indoto series'," Musafiri said.

For singer Hidaya Rudakemwa, professionally known as Hidaya Morgan, the All Stars edition was a chance to return to the stage even after winning the Music category in Cohort 3.

"Joining the competition at a young age gave me the courage to be bold and proved that it is possible for an artist's work to be recognized, even when people don't know who you are. Many people first discovered my songs through the competition," she reflected.

The same sentiment was expressed by Kelly Ishimwe, a singer who participated in second cohort of the talent search. He expressed gratitude to Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi for shaping him into the artist he is today and reaffirmed his commitment to creating impactful music.

Ishimwe emphasized that the initiative has propelled his career to new heights, inspiring him to pursue an even bigger vision as a musician.

The Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi is a nationwide talent search project implemented by Imbuto Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Culture and the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture.

It seeks to identify young artistic talent across a wide spectrum of art disciplines and offer them the requisite skills and tools to not only hone their respective talents, but also become creative entrepreneurs.