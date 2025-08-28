Rwanda: Returning Muvara Targets Title With 'Old Club' Gisagara VC

Star middle blocker Ronald Muvara has vowed to help Gisagara VC win the 2025/26 national league championship again after two sterile seasons.

Muvara, 29, re-joined the Southern Province-based club from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) after penning a two-year contract, marking a sensational return to the club alongside Sylvester Ndayisaba.

The duo left Gisagara VC in 2023 for REG, a club they edged in the playoffs finals at the time to clinch the title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Since Ndayisaba and I left, Gisagara missed the chance to be among the top four contenders for the title. Personally, my goal is to see this trophy back in our hands," Muvara told Times Sport.

Also read: Kirehe's Rwf 2.7bn gymnasium to be complete by mid-September

Muvara began his professional career at APR VC in 2017 shortly after completing his secondary studies at Rusumo High School in Kirehe District, Eastern Province. It was from there that he met his wife, Mariam Umuhoza, and the two tied the knot in 2024.

Reflecting on his first days at old club Gisagara VC, the star blocker admitted that his move came with changes, where he balances family life in Kigali with daily travel to Huye for training. But with the support of his wife, the transition has been smooth.

"Honestly, this decision was driven by the need for financial stability. All I wanted was to be with my family, especially my son. But family comes with bills to pay every month, and I thank my wife for understanding and supporting this decision," he said.

Also read: Gatsinzi seals Gisagara VC return on three-year deal

Muvara compares his partnership with Ndayisaba to the iconic defensive duo of Sergio Ramos and Pepe in their prime time at Real Madrid.

"Ndayisaba and I form an incredible combination for any coach. He is a better setter when it comes to distributing a fixed ball to attack, while I complement him by being effective in attack and blocking," said Muvara, who was named Best Blocker at the 2025 Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT).

Looking ahead, Muvara's ambitions with Gisagara VC go beyond the national league championship. He also hopes to guide the club back to continental success, recalling their bronze medal at the 2022 African Club Championship after defeating Port Douala of Cameroon 3-1.