Uganda: Lukwago Defies Nabbanja, Opposes Ham's Refurbishment of Nakivubo Channel

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has clashed with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja over the ongoing refurbishment of Nakivubo Channel by businessman Hamis Kiggundu, insisting the project is illegal and harmful to public interest.

On Tuesday, Nabbanja told reporters that Kiggundu's works on the channel must continue, brushing aside a Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) directive halting construction.

She accused Lukwago of seeking cheap publicity and branded him an obstacle to city development.

But speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Lukwago said Ham has no legal claim to the land and has not paid dues to KCCA.

"I will not stop fighting for the city's interests," he declared.

The Lord Mayor announced he will reconvene with the city planning committee next week to deliberate further on the matter.

He also expressed mistrust in the inquiry panel led by Speaker of Parliament Annitah Among, saying it cannot be relied upon for impartiality.

Lukwago urged environmentalists, civil society groups, and members of the public to join efforts against what he described as an "illegal takeover" of public land.