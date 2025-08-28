Rwanda: Who Are Amavubi's 10 Most Capped Players of All Time?

Playing for your country is one of the highest honours any footballer can wish for before ending their professional career, and playing for one's country is a privileged service. Many players wish to land that opportunity.

And Rwandan players are no exception!

Being able to play regularly for your country is no easy feat -- particularly in an era where so much football is played at club level.

While some current players are happy enough with what they contribute to the national team, Amavubi, they are willing to add more and reach the legend status in their lives.

Some proved their worth on the pitch in prime days of their careers before hanging up their boots to wave bye to professional football, leaving a legacy that Rwandans still celebrate.

Some made their mark in international football but their contribution did not last longer than they wished.

Longevity in modern football isn't for every player and few have managed to keep a regular place in the national team and managed to put together a lengthy list of appearances in a push to etch their name into the history books.

Times Sport ranks Amavubi's 10 most capped players.

Haruna Niyonzima (112 caps)

The veteran attacking midfielder holds the current all-time appearance record for the Rwanda men's national football team 'Amavubi', with 112 senior international caps to his name.

Niyonzima is the first and only Rwandan to ever make more than 100 appearances since his first international call-up in November 2006.

The former Amavubi captain represented Rwanda across 20 years and scored six goals.

In 2022, Niyonzima was featured in FIFA's Century Club, which only includes players who have played 100 or more "A" (senior) internationals for their country. He was at the time at 104 caps.

Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (89 caps)

Defensive midfielder Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza is the second most capped player for Rwanda with 89 caps.

He started playing for Amavubi in 2006 and retired from international football in August 2020 due to a knee injury. He has since embarked on a coaching career where he served as assistant coach at Musanze FC and Muhazi United.

He scored seven goals.

Jean Claude Iranzi (76 caps)

The former winger made his Amavubi debut in 2008 and went on to earn 76 caps before leaving for the United States in 2022.

He netted three goals.

Fitina Omborenga (75 caps)

Omborenga started to play for Amavubi in 2013 where he has earned 75 caps which could go up to 77 if makes the final squad which will face Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers in September.

The 29-year-old left back, currently at APR FC, is among a few active players with the most appearances on international football.

Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye (74 caps)

Former goalie who is Rayon Sports goalkeepers coach, Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye earned his first international call-up for Amavubi in 2007 and earned 74 caps. He retired from international football in July 2023 to start a new chapter in coaching.

He is currently a goalkeepers' coach at Rayon Sports after one season serving the same position at Bugesera FC under Burundian head coach Francis Haringingo.

Olivier Karekezi (70 caps)

Karekezi started to play for Amavubi in 2000 and retired in 2013, where he had 70 caps.

Karekezi began his international football career for the Rwanda in 2000 in a World Cup qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire. He led the national team's forward line for 13 years until he retired from international football in August 2013, a successful spell during which scored a record 25 goals which ranks him the country's all-time goalscorer.

He was part of the Amavubi squad that participated in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, the nation's most successful performance to date.

Djihad Bizimana (64 caps)

The Amavubi captain, who currently plies his trade at Libyan club Al Ahli SC, has 64 international callups to his name since making his first appearance in Amavubi in 2015. And he still counting...he has more years ahead of him playing for Amavubi.

Bizimana, 28, has so far scored three times in the Amavubi shirt.

Meddie Kagare (59 caps)

Kagere started to play for Amavubi in 2011 and has 59 caps which could have increased if he had not been out of the national team for five years before returning to the fold in 2019.

At 38 years, he has 15 goals to his name.

Jacques Tuyisenge (59 caps)

Tuyisenge started to play for Amavubi during the African Nations Championship in 2011. This was his first major international competition where Rwanda was eliminated in the group stage.

Tuyisenge was called up 59 times and scored 14 goals in the process.

Thierry Manzi (51 caps)

Thierry Manzi has 51 international caps. His first callup came in 2016 and he went on to score four goals.

Manzi is among the most capped players who are still active in international football.