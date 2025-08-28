Rwanda: Art Rwanda-Ubuhanzi All Stars Contest - Who Are the Winners?

The closing day of the Art Rwanda-Ubuhanzi All Stars edition which took place on Wednesday, August 27, at Cenetra Hotel, Kabuga, left seven contestants selected from 60 artists who auditioned from four categories, making it 17 winners from the competition.

The special All Stars edition brought together past Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi winners competing for the grand prize of Rwf10 million for production support from each of nine categories.

The contest focuses on empowering high-potential alumni by selecting two outstanding artists from each category, drawn from the previous three cohorts. The selection criteria emphasize on artistic merit, potential for growth, and readiness to leverage advanced support.

Rather than offering a broad incubation program, this phase emphasizes tailored support, including Rwf 10 million prize money for production of their creative products, strategic career coaching and professional feedback, media exposure and branding support to amplify visibility.

The closing day auditions drew contestants in four categories namely Literature, Plastic Arts, Digital Arts and Fashion.

The auditions jury featured distinguished names across categories where the Fashion panel comprised Sonia Mugabo, Jean D'amour Jambo, and Asterie Hitimana while the Plastic Arts and Digital Arts panel comprised Jemima Kakizi, Khalilu Rahman Ruzinde, and Epa Binamungu.

For Literature, the jury brought together Gratien Niyitegeka, Diogène Ntarindwa (Atome), and Didacienne Nibagwire.

Who passed Day Two knockouts?

Literature

Faustin Havugimana, who was among winners from the first cohort of Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi in 2018, was recognized as the best performer. His project focuses on publishing more books where he expands his company to include audiobooks and language translation services.

Gad Tuyizere and Carine Maniraguha were tied to second place after the jury ruled that they amassed equal points in auditions, hence sharing the Rwf 10 million prize money.

Tuyizere, a poet and vocalist, attributed the prize money to his project 'Kigali Night Poetry,' through which he envisions to provide a platform for poets to perform and get support for their creative works.

Meanwhile, Maniraguha captivated the judges with her well-crafted and powerful poetry; her project 'Rangurura' will serve as a space where women and girls can rise, heal, and reclaim their voices.

Fashion

First cohort member Anaclet Tuyishime secured first place courtesy of his project through which he designs shoes from recycled materials, demonstrating eco-responsibility in both design and production. His creativity and innovation were highly appreciated by the jury.

Jean Vainqueur Munezero, also from the first cohort, emerged second in the fashion category. His project includes a strong business plan around producing ready-to-wear outfits.

Plastic Arts and Digital Arts

One of the categories the produced tough battles is Plastic Arts and Digital Arts.

But, in the end, Daniel Rukundo who competed in the Plastic Arts category emerged winner courtesy of three paintings that he presented before the jury under the theme "Our Culture, Our Heritage."

Rukundo shared a well-structured project with a clear plan, videos, and a detailed explanation of how he would use the prize money to promote culture through plastic arts should his project be selected.

Another standout performer was François Uwemeye Nshuti who bagged Rwf 10 million as the overall winner in Digital Arts.

The cohort 2 graduate presented his comic book project "Umwami si Umuntu" retelling the story of King Mibambwe III Mutabazi II Sentabyo through his own perspective, reclaiming Rwanda's narrative.

He also developed a working app that the judges tested. With previous experience publishing books in both Kinyarwanda and English at affordable prices, his preparedness and community-focused vision stood out.

The seven winners joined other 10 who grabbed similar prize money in various categories:

Music: Christianne Bukuru and Sylvia Munyana

Dance: Samuel Irabizi, Guillain Rurangwa

Photography: James Musafiri, Benoît Mugisha

Filmography: Emmanuel Kwizera, Yvan Simbi

Acting and Drama: Annuarite Uwumukiza, Theophile Nsengimana

What's next for the winners?

According to Art Rwanda-Ubuhanzi All Stars edition organisers, each of the winning artists will, starting September 3, receive technical and financial support to create market-ready works.

"This includes access to professional equipment and spaces, strategic mentorship from industry experts, collaboration with creative industry professionals, as well as branding, media exposure, and project development assistance," one of the organisers told The New Times.

On October 15, the program will culminate in the inaugural Ubuhanzi Rwanda FEST 2025, a large-scale creative event that will provide visibility and opportunity for all selected artists. The festival will feature Live music and dance performances, Exhibitions for visual and digital arts and Fashion showcases and film screenings.

The Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi is a nationwide talent search project implemented by Imbuto Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Culture and the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture.

It seeks to identify young artistic talent across a wide spectrum of art disciplines and offer them the requisite skills and tools to not only hone their respective talents, but also become creative entrepreneurs.