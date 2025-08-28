Zimbabwe: Mwanza to Launch the Zimbabwean Dream At Zaa Diaspora Forum

Founder of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), Conrad Mwanza, will officially launch his much-anticipated book, The Zimbabwean Dream, during the ZAA Diaspora Forum at the Hyatt Regency, Harare, on Friday, 29 August 2025, starting at 9:00 AM.

The book captures Mwanza's vision for Zimbabwe, highlighting the power of the diaspora, the resilience of its people, and the need for a bold, united dream that can transform the nation's future. Blending personal reflections, inspiring stories, and a roadmap for engagement, The Zimbabwean Dream sets out to ignite conversations about economic empowerment, leadership, and nation-building.

In the book, Mwanza explores themes such as:

The untapped potential of Zimbabwe's diaspora as the country's "secret weapon" for development.

The resilience, creativity, and industrious spirit of Zimbabweans at home and abroad.

Lessons from global communities, including the "Jewish Effect," on how collective vision can rebuild nations.

A call for a new kind of politics, built on integrity, innovation, and national pride.

The bold vision of a future Zimbabwe symbolised in the idea of the Mwanza Tower.

The foreword was written by Dr. Ted, who commended the work, stating:

"The Zimbabwean Dream is not just a book--it is a call to action. It challenges us to think beyond limitations, to harness the strength of our people, and to believe that a better Zimbabwe is possible if we dream and work collectively."

The launch will be a major highlight of the Diaspora Forum, which brings together business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and the global Zimbabwean community to explore new pathways for collaboration and investment.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Conrad Mwanza said:

"The Zimbabwean Dream is about reimagining our country's future and recognising that the greatest resource Zimbabwe has is its people--both at home and abroad. I believe this book will serve as a rallying point for unity, progress, and visionary action."

The Diaspora Forum will be followed by the prestigious ZAA Global Awards Gala on Saturday, 30 August 2025, at Manna Resort, Glenlorne, Harare.