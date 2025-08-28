Zimbabwe: Social Development Practitioners Seek Seat At the Table

A newly formed local organisation, the Institute of Social Development Practices (ISDP) has set its sights on upscaling the relevance and role that development practitioners play in Zimbabwe's economic development agenda.

According to the ISDP founder, Petronella Tatenda Muungani, increased focus on STEM education in light of rapid technological advances had relegated other key fields such as Development Studies.

STEM education, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is seen as increasingly vital in shaping the future workforce of Zimbabwe.

However, Muungani believes that it is also important to pay similar attention to other fields such as Development Practices.

"We noticed that there was a gap in the market for a social science/humanities-oriented institute.

"There has been a lot of interest around STEM so those outside that discipline eagerly wanted an entity that makes them feel seen and relevant. That is what we are offering," she said.

Muungani added that their objectives are to ensure that development practice remains relevant and effective at a time when unemployment is on the rise.

"We want to see graduates within the social sciences and humanities field having an entrepreneurial spirit, being change makers who can effectively be productive without wasting their qualifications while idle waiting for jobs.

"On top of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in students and graduates, the institute also supports programmes for employees and employers.

"While we are trying to create jobs, we also help employers to retain existing employees by co-facilitating programs that provide value and support to the organization as a whole and to each individual employee," she added.

ISDP is set to be officially launched in October and also seeks to complement the government's thrust on Skills development being spearheaded by the Skill Audit and Development Ministry.