Zimbabwe: Social Development Practitioners Seek Seat At the Table

28 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A newly formed local organisation, the Institute of Social Development Practices (ISDP) has set its sights on upscaling the relevance and role that development practitioners play in Zimbabwe's economic development agenda.

According to the ISDP founder, Petronella Tatenda Muungani, increased focus on STEM education in light of rapid technological advances had relegated other key fields such as Development Studies.

STEM education, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is seen as increasingly vital in shaping the future workforce of Zimbabwe.

However, Muungani believes that it is also important to pay similar attention to other fields such as Development Practices.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We noticed that there was a gap in the market for a social science/humanities-oriented institute.

"There has been a lot of interest around STEM so those outside that discipline eagerly wanted an entity that makes them feel seen and relevant. That is what we are offering," she said.

Muungani added that their objectives are to ensure that development practice remains relevant and effective at a time when unemployment is on the rise.

"We want to see graduates within the social sciences and humanities field having an entrepreneurial spirit, being change makers who can effectively be productive without wasting their qualifications while idle waiting for jobs.

"On top of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in students and graduates, the institute also supports programmes for employees and employers.

"While we are trying to create jobs, we also help employers to retain existing employees by co-facilitating programs that provide value and support to the organization as a whole and to each individual employee," she added.

ISDP is set to be officially launched in October and also seeks to complement the government's thrust on Skills development being spearheaded by the Skill Audit and Development Ministry.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.