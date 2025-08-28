Zimbabwe: Duo in Court Over U.S.$35k Robbery On Chinese Couple

28 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing US$35 000 cash, cellphones and other items valued at US$5 000 from a Chinese couple in Southerton, Harare, last week.

Raison Kambarari (43) and Tinashe Muguti (38) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with armed robbery.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to 15 September 2025.

The State represented by Rufaro Chonzi alleges that on 23 August 2025 at around 2225 hours, the complainant and her husband Shaolin Chen arrived at their place of residence at number 10 Plymouth Road, Southerton, Harare driving a white Toyota Prado.

After entering the gate, Kambarari and Muguti who were already in the yard charged towards the passenger's door whilst armed with pistols and confronted the complainant.

The pair opened the door and snatched the complainant's white handbag containing cash amounting to US$32 000-00, Samsung Galaxy cell phone, car keys, Cassino clips valued at USD$5 000-00 before they disappeared from the premises.

The Complainant proceeded to ZRP Mbare where she reported the matter.

On the same date at around 2300 hours, the scene was attended by the Police who viewed the Closed-Circuit Television footage at the premises and discovered that there was connivance between Kambarari who was guarding the premises and the other accused persons as he was seen opening the gate for them to enter the premises.

The Court heard that Kambarari was reportedly interviewed and he admitted having committed the offence.

He then allegedly led to the recovery of cash amounting to US$800-00 at his homestead which he had received as his share.

He also led to the arrest of Muguti near his place of residence.

