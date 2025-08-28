Uganda: Rwandair Expands Fleet With New Aircraft to Improve Reliability

RwandAir has boosted its operations with the delivery of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of which is already in service, as part of efforts to strengthen reliability and reduce flight disruptions.

The airline also confirmed that several of its previously grounded aircraft have successfully returned to service, while a third aircraft is expected in the final quarter of 2025.

The new 737-800s are configured with 12 Business Class seats and 162 Economy Class seats and will primarily operate on short and medium-haul routes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Later this year, RwandAir anticipates the arrival of a wide-body Airbus A330-200, which will further enhance its long-haul operations between Africa and global destinations.

The latest fleet expansion follows months of technical disruptions across parts of RwandAir's fleet, which temporarily reduced the number of aircraft available for operations.

This led to service adjustments that affected customer travel plans. However, the airline says the challenges have now been resolved with the affected aircraft returning to service.

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo expressed relief at the recovery of the fleet and welcomed the arrival of new aircraft.

"RwandAir is pleased to have resolved the challenges to our schedules over the last weeks, and to welcome our aircraft back into operation. We would like to sincerely apologise to all of our customers whose travel plans were disrupted during this period, and thank them for their patience while we worked on service disruptions," she said.

"Together with the arrival of new aircraft, the strengthened fleet will enable RwandAir to improve reliability, strengthen our schedules, and deliver an even better travel experience to all our passengers."

The new additions highlight RwandAir's long-term commitment to modernising its fleet and expanding its route network. By investing in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, the airline is positioning itself to strengthen intra-Africa connectivity while expanding links between Africa and the rest of the world.