Uganda: Govt Targets Energy Waste As Uedcl Opens Liaison Office for Manufacturers

The government is stepping up measures to reduce wasteful energy consumption, particularly among industrial manufacturers, according to State Minister for Energy Sidronius Okaasai Opolot.

Addressing manufacturers at the launch of a new UEDCL liaison office in Lugogo, Okaasai warned of imminent action against businesses using outdated and inefficient equipment.

"The excessive energy consumption by some industries is putting a significant strain on the national grid and hindering our economic progress," Okaasai said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Outdated equipment not only wastes valuable energy but also fails to meet current standards. This is unacceptable, and the government will not tolerate it."

The newly opened liaison office within the industrial park is designed to streamline communication and address energy-related concerns directly with manufacturers.

This initiative responds to complaints about unreliable power supply and high electricity costs affecting productivity and profitability in the sector.

"We have established this office to ensure a direct line of communication and collaboration," Okaasai explained.

"This allows us to address issues promptly and efficiently, fostering a stronger partnership between the government and the manufacturing sector."

He said the government is committed to providing reliable and sufficient electricity, including support for industrial parks to improve power infrastructure.

Okaasai also signaled forthcoming legislation targeting businesses that use obsolete equipment or engage in wasteful energy practices.

"We are working on a comprehensive legal framework to address these issues. Those found in violation will face consequences," he confirmed.

State Minister for Investment and Industries David Bahati highlighted the rising complaints from manufacturers regarding inconsistent power supply.

"We have received numerous complaints from manufacturers about unreliable electricity, impacting production and economic output," he said.

"This new liaison office is a crucial step in addressing these concerns and ensuring a stable energy supply for our industries."

The initiative has been welcomed by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA).

UMA Chairman Aga Ssekalala praised the office as a long-needed point of contact for electricity-related challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This office provides a crucial link, facilitating quicker resolution of issues and enabling manufacturers to focus on production rather than grappling with unreliable energy supply," he said.

Paul Mwesigwa, head of UEDCL, underscored the sector's importance. "Manufacturers contribute significantly to Uganda's economic growth.

They consume about 65% of the total electricity generated by UEGCL every month.

However, their contribution to the overall customer base is currently less than 10%. This highlights the importance of supporting this vital sector with reliable and affordable power."

The launch of the UEDCL liaison office is part of the government's broader strategy to address energy challenges and boost industrial growth.

Combined with pending legislation on energy efficiency, the initiative reflects a commitment to a more sustainable energy environment, aiming to stimulate economic activity, improve productivity, and enhance Uganda's competitiveness globally.

Success will depend on effective communication and collaboration between UEDCL, the Ministry of Energy, and the manufacturing sector.

The coming months will be critical in evaluating the impact of these measures on Uganda's industrial energy management and overall economic performance.