Tanzania: Dar, Zanzibar Airports Ranked in Africa Top 10, Signals Growth

28 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — TWO major Tanzanian airports have earned spots among Africa's top 10 busiest airports as of July this year, highlighting the country's growing role in regional travel, business and tourism.

According to a statement from FlightsFrom.com, Zanzibar International Airport (ZNZ) ranked ninth with an average of 92 flights per day, while Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR) in Dar es Salaam ranked tenth with 84 daily flights.

"This milestone places Tanzania alongside continental heavyweights such as Johannesburg, Cairo, Addis Ababa and Nairobi," the statement said yesterday.

A key driver of this growth has been President Samia Suluhu Hassan's bold tourism diplomacy, especially through the production and global promotion of The Royal Tour documentary.

The result has been a surge in international awareness, leading to record-breaking tourist arrivals in Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania, which in turn has driven demand for flights and boosted airport traffic.

The recognition of both Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam airports among Africa's busiest is more than a matter of prestige, it is an indicator of economic growth and global connectivity.

Zanzibar's rise as a top holiday destination has boosted tourist arrivals, foreign exchange and jobs in hospitality, transport and culture.

Dar es Salaam, the country's commercial hub, benefits from enhanced connectivity, supporting cargo, business travel and investment, strengthening the nation's global brand.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) plays a key regulatory role, ensuring safety, streamlining operator licensing, and coordinating with airports and airlines to sustain growth.

Airlines, ground handlers and airport companies have invested in better services, fleet expansion and customer experience, boosting Tanzania's rise as an aviation hub.

With Tanzania's airports now key players in Africa, sustaining growth requires ongoing infrastructure investment, improved regional connectivity and stronger public private partnerships to expand capacity and maintain world class standards.

The country's entry into Africa's Top 10 busiest airports symbolises its progress in aviation, tourism and economic growth, while signalling vast future opportunities.

Under President Samia's leadership, with support from TCAA and aviation stakeholders, the nation's skies have never been brighter.

