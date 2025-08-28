Tanzania: Coach's Influence, Passion Inspires Maema

Egypt — SIMBA's new signing, Neo Maema, has revealed that Head Coach Fadlu Davids played a pivotal role in convincing him to join the Tanzanian giants, alongside the passion of the club's supporters and the competitive nature of the league.

Speaking from Egypt where Simba are currently holding a pre-season training camp for the 2025/2026 season, Maema expressed his excitement at embarking on a new chapter in his career.

The attacking midfielder, who joins Simba from South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns, said the chance to work under Fadlu again was one of the biggest motivations behind his move.

"You know, I knew him before he came to Simba, in South Africa. I knew a lot of people around him and how he works, you know, how he pushes the team, his style of play and what he expects from a player is something that develops you to become a better player," Maema explained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The South African star also admitted he has been following Simba's progress closely, both in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League and on the continental stage in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

He said the club's stature and the incredible backing from its fans made the decision much easier.

"I honestly can't wait to experience Tanzania as a country and also the league and I know the league is competitive," said Maema.

What struck him most, however, was the passion of Simba's fans, whose dedication left a lasting impression on him even before setting foot in Dar es Salaam.

"What convinced me the most is how much the fans love the club. I feel like these people are very dedicated to their club. These are the people I want to see when I come to Simba," he added.

Maema has been recruited as an attacking midfielder, though his versatility allows him to operate across the forward line.

Capable of playing on either wing in the number 7 or 11 roles, his ability to create chances and unlock defences will provide Simba with greater attacking depth in their quest for domestic and continental glory.

According to him, his football journey began at the age of 12, playing amateur football in Bloemfontein's Phase Six and Phase Two.

After completing matric, he featured in the Batukara Tournament in Botshabelo, where his performances caught attention and paved the way for his professional career.

He spent more than six years at Bloemfontein Celtic, working his way from the development side to the first team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After three successful seasons in the top flight, he secured a high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021, where he featured for four years, collecting valuable experience in domestic and continental competitions.