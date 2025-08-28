Tanzania: Premier Lauds Prisons Services for Reforming Over 5,000 Inmates

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has commended the Tanzania Prisons Services (TPS) for successfully formalising vocational training for inmates through the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA), a move that has empowered many former prisoners to secure employment or start their own businesses after release.

Through newly developed vocational and technical training curricula, the department of corrections has positively impacted the lives of more than 5,000 inmates.

Some of them have already managed to become self-employed or find jobs upon reintegration into society.

Speaking at the 64th anniversary celebrations of the Tanzania Prisons Services (TPS), held on Tuesday at the Tanzania Correctional Training Institute grounds at Ukonga, Dar es Salaam, the Prime Minister commended the service for empowering inmates through its rehabilitation programme.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the TPS for this achievement. This is your work plan and we have seen its benefits. The youth who have come here today have explained how these skills have changed their lives," Mr Majaliwa said.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Jumanne Sagini applauded the TPS for its quick implementation of government directives, often without direct financial support from the central government.

He noted that the department of corrections has continued to act on recommendations from the Presidential Commission for Criminal Justice Reform, which includes enhancing rehabilitation programs for inmates.

"The skills acquired by inmates through these training programmes are crucial in enabling them to engage in legal and productive activities when they return to society, thereby reducing recidivism," Mr Sagini said.

Earlier, Commissioner General of Prison, Jeremiah Katungu said the service has developed 10 new curricula as part of its efforts to improve the quality of training offered to prison staff and inmates.

He added that the curricula were developed in collaboration with the Institute of Social Work, the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET), the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) and the Institute of Adult Education.

"We have prepared a guideline for inmate rehabilitation programmes. This guideline establishes a strong foundation and procedures for intake, assessment, rehabilitation and preparing inmates to return to society as law-abiding citizens," he explained.