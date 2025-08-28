Tanzania: Yanga Secure Mzize's Signature Until 2027

YOUNG Africans SC have officially confirmed that star striker Clement Mzize has extended his contract by one year, keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

The announcement, made via the club's official social media platforms, puts an end to months of speculations over the striker's future.

The Tanzanian forward is now set to become the second-highest-paid inland player, trailing only Azam FC's Feisal Salum, with his new deal reportedly valued at over 40m/-.

Mzize has been instrumental for Yanga throughout the 2024-25 Tanzania Mainland Premier League campaign.

He registered 14 goals and five assists, playing a vital role in the club's push for the league title.

His contributions were equally crucial for Yanga that also lifted the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

Mzize scored key goals in high-pressure fixtures, including the derby against Simba SC and provided decisive assists in both domestic and continental matches.

Renowned for his sharp finishing and creativity, Mzize may become a key figure in head coach Romain Folz's system.

His continued presence will be critical as Yanga look to defend their domestic crown and pursue greater success in continental competitions.

The contract extension has also been welcomed by fans, who view Mzize as not just a top performer but a symbol of the club's ambition.

His dynamic play and consistent performances have made him a fan favourite and a cornerstone of Yanga's attacking force.