South Africa Risks Falling Behind Without Science-Based, Harm Reduction Approach

Cape Town — Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) has urged Members of Parliament in the Portfolio Committee on Health to adopt a forward-looking, science-based approach to tobacco regulation - one that empowers adult smokers to make better choices while ensuring strong protections against youth access.

With over 11 million adult smokers in South Africa, the country has a unique opportunity to reduce smoking-related diseases by embracing a harm reduction approach. While the best option is to quit tobacco and nicotine altogether, many smokers don’t. By clearly distinguishing between combustible cigarettes and scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives, such as heated tobacco, e-cigarettes, and oral nicotine products, South Africa can accelerate progress toward a smoke-free future that will benefit public health.

“The evidence is clear: not all tobacco and/or nicotine containing products carry the same level of risk,” said Buhle Binta, Head of Scientific Engagement, Sub-Saharan Africa. “Countries that have embraced this fact are seeing faster declines in smoking rates. South Africa can do the same if we act sensibly now.”

Regulation that works for public health and adult smokers

PMSA supports strong, evidence-based regulation that protects public health while giving adults who would otherwise smoke access to better alternatives. A harm reduction strategy leveraging on smoke-free products should complement, not replace, tobacco control strategies.

The company’s submission on the 2022 Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (Bill) calls for a regulatory framework that:

Differentiates between high-risk and lower-risk products

Calls for Smoke-Free Products to be regulated based on current scientific and empirical data to ensure access and awareness for adult smokers

Supports adult smokers in switching to less harmful options

Implements strict age restrictions and marketing controls to prevent youth access

However, if the Bill passes in its current form, without recognising the scientific differences between combustible cigarettes and smoke-free alternatives, South Africa risks missing an opportunity to significantly reduce smoking-related disease. The Bill has been under discussion for several years and although industry, including PMSA, was part of the NEDLAC process, there was very little agreed upon.

“We believe regulation can and should be balanced and inclusive in order to be effective, protecting young people from tobacco and nicotine use, while also giving adult smokers the tools and information they need to make better choices,” said Themba Mathebula, Director of External Affairs, Southern Africa.

Binta added: “Science must be the foundation of this Bill. Other countries that recognise not all tobacco and nicotine products carry the same risk are already seeing faster declines in smoking rates. South Africa deserves the same progress.”

Global evidence, local opportunity

Independent studies show that heated tobacco products (HTPs) expose users to significantly fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes. For example, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (2020) reported 10–25 times lower carcinogen exposure in HTP users. These products are not risk free, and contain nicotine, which is addictive, but are better alternatives to smoking.

Countries like Japan, the UK, and New Zealand have seen historic declines in smoking rates after introducing smoke-free alternatives. Sweden is on track to become the first smoke-free country in Europe, thanks to its pragmatic approach to oral nicotine products.

PMSA cautioned against a “one-size-fits-all” approach that regulates all nicotine products the same. Such a stance ignores science, stifles innovation, and denies adult smokers access to better alternatives than continued smoking.

“We support regulation that is proportionate to risk,” said Mathebula. “That means clear product standards, responsible marketing, and robust youth protections—but also the opportunity for adult smokers to get accurate information on scientifically substantiated alternatives, in order to be able to make better choices.”

PMSA has reaffirmed its efforts to prevent youth access through strict age-verification, responsible marketing, and support for enhanced enforcement. At the same time, the company warned that overly restrictive measures, such as plain packaging for smoke-free products could condemn adult smokers to cigarette smoking and undermine public health goals.

“South Africa has an opportunity to lead with science, compassion, and common sense,” concluded Mathebula. “Let’s give adult smokers who don’t quit and would otherwise smoke, the opportunity to switch to scientifically substantiated better alternatives, and make all efforts needed to prevent youth access.”