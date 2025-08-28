South Africa: GBV, Social Cohesion Top Agenda of Mashatile's E Cape Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the keynote address at the 14th Annual Convention of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa's Kumkani Hintsa District Music Association (KHDMA) on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

The event will take place in Butterworth in Mnquma Municipality, Eastern Cape.

"Deputy President Mashatile's visit to the Methodist Church of Southern Africa is part of the delegated responsibilities assigned by the President to lead social cohesion and nation-building initiatives in the country, including fostering social compacts with faith-based communities, among others," the Deputy President's Office said.

In celebration of Women's Month, the convention will also address the issue of gender-based violence by raising awareness and offering psycho-social services.

The convention, themed "Igniting the Omnipresent Well of Spirit and Truth in Worship: Becoming an Alternative Community", aims to inspire individuals to come together and embrace values that support societal norms.

It will stress the importance of justice, compassion and service to others -- all in an effort to foster a positive socio-economic environment.

The Deputy President will emphasise the crucial role of the church in providing spiritual guidance and promoting community development.