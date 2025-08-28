South Africa: Deputy President Honours Renowned, Late Journalist Tshidi Madia

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has honoured the late senior journalist and editor, Tshidi Madia, stating that the country has lost a powerful voice.

The Eyewitness News (EWN) Associate Politics Editor passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning, following a short illness at the age of 42.

"South Africa has lost a formidable voice, a voice that could be heard at the time of passing on EWN and a host of radio stations," the statement read.

The Deputy President referred to Tshidi as one of the media's most renowned, respected, and beloved members - "a darling of the media."

"She was a consummate professional, known to many of us not just for her incisive reporting, but for her profoundly human touch.

"She possessed that disarming smile and easy-going banter that made it difficult to refuse her an interview."

The Office of the Deputy President stated that Madia possessed a unique skill, seamlessly guiding one from straightforward, obvious questions to the most complex and controversial issues in the media landscape.

"But make no mistake; behind that sharp intellect and strategic approach to her craft was a profound and unwavering love for her country, South Africa - a love only equalled by her passion for journalism.

"She believed fiercely in the role of a free press in a thriving democracy and held those in power to account with fairness and rigour."

The Deputy President said her death is a huge loss to the nation and to the media fraternity at large.

"We will miss her incisive journalism, her tenacious pursuit of the truth, and her unparalleled ability to draw out the good stories that define and challenge South Africa.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace."

The Office of the Deputy President has extended its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Madia family, friends, colleagues, and the broader media fraternity.

Meanwhile, EWN said Madia will be remembered for her tough questions that cut through political spin.

"She brought the same fearlessness to her podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where Presidents, party leaders and international figures faced her direct yet humane line of questioning."

However, beyond the microphone, she was described by colleagues and friends as loving, hilarious and deeply caring.