South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Political Journalist Tshidi Madia

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has paid tribute to political journalist Tshidi Madia, recognising her contribution to journalism and public discourse.

Madia, who worked with Primedia (EWN and Radio 702), passed away on Wednesday after a short illness. She was Eyewitness News Associate Political Editor and spent more than 10 years in the media. She was celebrated for her political coverage and projects such as 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.

"It is our collective view that young women in the media or the profession of journalism should emulate the brilliance, courage and integrity, which were standards Ms Tshidi Madia crowned her life with.

"We bid a sad farewell to a woman of extraordinary resilience, who rose above her circumstances until her pinnacle of success. On behalf of the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, I convey my deepest condolences to her family and friends," said Chikunga.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike, also expressed condolences to Madia's family and colleagues.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said Madia would be remembered for her professionalism, courage and commitment to telling South Africa's story.

"During the unfounded allegations made against South Africa about white genocide, she rose above sensationalism to provide clarity and truth to a global audience, ensuring that the world understood the reality of our nation beyond distortion and misinformation," the GCIS said.

Madia was also recognised as a mentor to young journalists and for building constructive relationships between government and the media.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi described her as "one of South Africa's most respected political journalists", who was celebrated for her integrity and commitment to holding power to account.

"Tshidi was not only a journalist of exceptional calibre, but also a voice of reason and fairness. Her fearless pursuit of accountability enriched the country's democratic discourse.

"Her passing is a devastating loss to the media fraternity, our democracy, and to all South Africans who relied on her sharp analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth," said Lesufi.