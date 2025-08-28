Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Clamps Down On Zanu-PF Infighting After Tagwirei Row

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday read a riot act to senior ZANU-PF official telling them to end public squabbles and "speak with one voice" after weeks of conflicting statements exposed rifts at the heart of the ruling party.

Addressing the party's 386th ordinary session of the politburo in Harare, Mnangagwa reminded leaders that ZANU-PF's legitimacy stemmed from its liberation struggle and grassroots base not personal ambitions.

"The ideology and practical strategies which informed our protracted armed liberation struggle must always remind us that we are a People's Party. We come from the people, and we will forever remain one with the people," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of a growing dispute between party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa and ZANU-PF's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, over the political rise of controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mutsvangwa recently told reporters that Tagwirei who was co-opted into the Central Committee could not "buy his way to the top" of ZANU-PF insisting that internal safeguards were in place to block his advancement.

But Chinamasa swiftly contradicted him in a post on X, dismissing such efforts as "futile."

Although Mnangagwa did not mention names, his warning appeared directly aimed at the high-profile fallout which has fueled speculation of growing factionalism inside ZANU-PF.

"Tactics and political chicanery meant to mislead, confuse, as well as divide the Party and nation, must be nipped in the bud. We must all speak with one voice and march in one direction. Leaders of the Party are bound by collective responsibility and must unite around Party decisions... Hauroti zvinhu kumba kwako woenda uchitaura sehurongwa hweMusangano (you cannot have a dream at your home and speak about it as a party programme)," Mnangagwa said

He also lashed out at "ivory tower syndrome" -- a dig at leaders he accused of detaching themselves from grassroots concerns.

"Our communication must be disciplined. MuZANU PF tinomira pachokwadi (in ZANU-PF we stand by the truth). Zvemazvake mazvake, pasi nazvo (down with individualism)," he said

Mnangagwa further insisted that ZANU-PF carried a "weighty duty" to defend the country's sovereignty and independence warning that any deviation from unity could weaken the party's grip on power.

"As the leadership, we must unflinchingly and with no apologies, provide reliable and dependable guidance in all aspects of governance," he said.