Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activist Pushes for Mnangagwa Term Extension to 2030

A Zanu-PF activist has renewed calls for the ruling party to implement a resolution that would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stay in office until 2030.

Addressing journalists in Harare , chairman of the Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) Tonderai Chidawa urged Zanu PF members to prioritise "Resolution Number 1" which was presented at last year's Bulawayo conference.

The resolution calls for Mnangagwa's mandate to be extended by an additional two years beyond the current constitutional limit of 2028.

"As we approach the much-anticipated Revolutionary Party conference in Manicaland, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the core principles and binding resolutions that define our party's vision for Zimbabwe's future. This conference must not degenerate into a mere talk show or platform for debate. It is an occasion for decisive, action-oriented leadership... The implementation of Resolution Number 1 is imperative," Chidawa said.

He likened Mnangagwa's leadership to a driver at the wheel of a bus carrying Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030, the government's economic blueprint.

"A driver does not abandon the wheel before the vehicle reaches its intended destination. President Mnangagwa is that driver, steering the Vision 2030 bus," he added.

Chidawa also issued a warning to those within the party who might oppose the resolution.

"We also issue a stern caution to anyone within our party or elsewhere who might harbour ambitions or agendas in opposition to this resolution. President Mnangagwa's leadership is not negotiable - he remains the rightful and effective steward of our nation's future," Chidawa said.

The push for an extension comes amid internal division between party supporters with some opposed to the extension in support of current Vice President Constantino Chiwenga whilst others are saying the term extension is a violation of the country's Constitution.

The Constitution limits the presidential office to two five-year terms and Mnangagwa's second and final term as president expires in 2028.