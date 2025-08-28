South Africa: Journalist Tshidi Madia Dies After Short Illness

Tshidi Madia worked at Radio 702, PowerFM and News24, where she became known for fearless political reporting and mentoring young journalists.

Tributes poured in from politicians, colleagues and media leaders who praised her courage, warmth and commitment to telling South Africa's stories.

Respected journalist Tshidi Madia has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed she passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

They said: "She loved South Africa deeply and devoted her career to telling its stories. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends."

Madia's career spanned some of the country's biggest media houses, including Radio 702, PowerFM and News24. She was known for her fearless approach to politics and for helping to shape a new generation of reporters.

She also introduced podcasting into political coverage and became a strong voice on radio and digital platforms.

Madia shot to international attention during President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Washington, when a clip of her firmly rejecting claims of a "white genocide" went viral.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson called her "courageous and innovative", saying she changed the way politics was covered. EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie described her as "the jewel in EWN's crown" and said she inspired many young journalists.

Tributes came in from across the political spectrum, with the EFF, DA, ActionSA and ANC's Fikile Mbalula all sending condolences. Deputy President Paul Mashatile called her "the darling of the media" who could be both warm and tough in interviews.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said she would be remembered as a brave and ethical journalist admired across party lines.