Tanzania: New Healthcare Facilities for Mothers and Children Unveiled in Kibaigwa

28 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said, Sauli Giliard, Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — THE Korea Foundation for International Health Care (KOFIH), in partnership with the Tanzanian government has inaugurated health facilities valued at 1.48bn/- in Kibaigwa, a small town in Kongwa District, Dodoma region.

The new structures are dedicated to improving healthcare services for mothers and children.

Because of the timely initiative, residents of Kibaigwa expressed optimism about the new facilities, indicating that they will help reduce the high rates of maternal and child mortality previously caused by long distances to healthcare services.

Their comments came during a recent handover ceremony, where 17 buildings were officially presented, including two for maternal and child health and a paediatric ward at the Kibaigwa Health Centre.

One of residents, Ms Najima Athumani highlighted the significance of the new buildings, stating that they will alleviate the burden of giving birth by the roadside due to long travel distances for medical care.

Previously, the health centre had limited facilities, but the newly constructed paediatric and maternal wards will greatly enhance the quality of healthcare services available.

"Prior to this, we had to travel long distances to Mlali and Kongwa for medical services whenever we faced issues at our local centre. However, with KOFIH's support, we now have sufficient medications and staff to assist us," Ms Najima said.

The Director General for Projects at KOFIH, Mr Gyeongbae Sea noted during the handover that the organisation has been working in Kongwa and Mpwapwa districts for four years. Since 2021, they have invested 5.9bn/- towards building new facilities, training healthcare workers, purchasing medical supplies and generators, all aimed at enhancing service delivery and reducing maternal and child mortality rates.

Mr Sea emphasised the importance of providing improved health services, urging the staff in both districts benefiting from the projects to ensure that healthcare centres operate efficiently to prevent avoidable deaths.

"It is a shared responsibility for the government and the community to maintain these buildings and other existing infrastructure within both districts, ensuring that these projects continue to provide health services for all Tanzanians," he insisted.

Kongwa District Commissioner Mayeka Simon Mayeka addressed the residents during the project handover event, thanking the government and KOFIH for their investment in healthcare facilities in the area.

He pointed out that Kongwa previously had only four health centres built over five previous leadership terms.

He urged the health centre staff and the community to care for the existing facilities, including the newly constructed buildings, to effectively serve the population, especially given the significant investment made by KOFIH and the government.

Moreover, the District Commissioner encouraged residents to embrace health insurance once it is introduced at these facilities to access services easily and affordably.

