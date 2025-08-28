Sudan: At Least Eight Dead, Homes and Roads Washed Away Amid Widespread Flooding in Sudan

Sudan — Large tracts of Khartoum, River Nile, Red Sea, Sennar, Darfur, and parts of the Northern State in Sudan have witnessed heavy rains and floods during the past hours, which led to power outages in parts of the River Nile and Red Sea states. The areas north of Kassala witnessed flooding of El Gash River, which has isolated villages in the localities of Gala El Nahal and western El Gedaref, as well as Um Dukhn in Central Darfur and Zaqriya near Um Kadada in North Darfur.

Videos show raging flash floods in several areas yesterday, and witnesses report that four people, including two children, died and others were injured as a result of heavy rains in a number of villages in the Damer locality in Nile River state. Four more people, all from one family, reportedly died in Sennar state, after their home collapsed.

1,000 in need as 156 houses collapse in River Nile state

The rains also caused the collapse of a number of houses in El Damer locality, while some villages are isolated by stagnant water. The Sudan Doctors Network says that floods and rains led to the collapse of 154 houses in River Nile state, especially in the localities of Shendi, Damer and Atbara, noting that more than 1,000 people were affected by the disaster and are in urgent need of shelter, food and urgent health services.

The network called on local authorities and humanitarian organizations to speed up the provision of aid, warning of the health risks resulting from displacement and loss of shelter in light of the spread of epidemics.

Roads awash, more than 3,000 displaced in Kassala

In Kassala state, floods caused all roads to the village of Hadalia on Wednesday morning. At least 26 villages settlements are now cut-off.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says heavy rains displaced 3,325 people and destroyed about 665 homes. Dozens of villages in northern Kassala continue to be besieged for the second week due to the change of course of El Gash River, while residents are forced to use boats to reach the main roads.

Writer Abu Fatima Onur told Radio Dabanga that the siege of villages has been repeated annually for seven years without the authorities implementing sustainable solutions, noting that the floods have caused significant property losses to the residents of the besieged villages, who are forced to use boats. He notes residents' rejection of temporary aid and their demand for permanent solutions. These solutions include addressing the fractures in the course of El Gash River and constructing roads and levees to villages that suffer from the siege every year, he said.

The Governor of Kassala Maj Gen (Ret.) El Sadig Mohammed Azraq stressed the importance of accelerating the pace and urgent interventions to provide relief to those affected by floods, floods and rains in the various regions of the state.

'Evacuate to higher ground'

The Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Autumn Emergencies, Abdelgadir Zain, also appealed to the localities to direct the residents to evacuate from the areas of El Masaqi and El Khairan streams to high ground until the end of the autumn season.

The Sudan Doctors Network warned of the health effects of the flooding of El Gash in six villages north and south of Kassala, which caused the displacement of more than 320 families.

The network pointed out that the villages were almost completely destroyed, namely: Tajuj, Edarmman, Lafa, Jammam, and Tendlay, which led to more than 320 families being left in the open without shelter or enough food, warning of the risks of outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera and malaria amid the lack of food and water.

Floods in Red Sea state caused the railway line to be swept away in the Kamwisana area in the rural areas of El Qanb and El Oleeb, and rainwater also flooded large parts of the city of Omdurman.

Khor Baraka began flowing into the Tokar Delta last Saturday, and the Red Sea Governor has ordered the provision of patrols to vulnerable areas and the reinforcement of bridge protection.

Threat to major roads in Northern State

Merowe local authorities announced that floodwaters in Khor Ab Dom cut off the internal road and diverted traffic to the Ab Dom Bridge on the national road.

Callers say that floods swept away parts of the road linking Akasha and Wadi Halfa in Northern State, the main road between Sudan and Egypt, leading to vehicle traffic jams. Water also swept through the areas of Mafraka Kosha and El Salam, inundating agricultural projects along the banks of the Nile over an area of more than 10 square kilometres.

Hundreds of families displaced in Darfur

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 910 people were displaced and nearly 400 homes were partially or completely destroyed by heavy rains in Um Kadada locality, North Darfur, on Saturday. Floods in Central Darfur displaced 385 people from Um Dukhun and destroyed 150 homes and 45 shops.

Residents said that the waters of Wadi Keili flooded the Um Dukhun market, describing the water level this year as 'unprecedented'.

Weather warnings

The Intergovernmental Authority on Climate Change Climate Forecasting Centre (IGAD) has forecast heavy rainfall exceeding 200 millimetres in southern regions until; September 3, along with above-average temperatures in northern Sudan.

The Meteorological Authority also issued an orange alert warning of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Northern State, North Kordofan, South Darfur, and West Darfur until Thursday morning.