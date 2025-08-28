South Africa: Kraaifontein Residents Protest About Living Conditions

Lists of demands handed over to City of Cape Town, Western Cape health department and SAPS

About 200 protesters marched through the sewage-soaked streets of Bloekombos and Wallacedene in Cape Town on Wednesday, with lists of complaints, including a demand for better sanitation. Both areas contain a mix of formal housing and shacks.

They gathered in Bloekombos near Covid informal settlement, then marched to the Kraaifontein police station, the Kraaifontein Community Health Centre and the offices of the sub-council.

In a memorandum to the police they demanded a mobile police station in Bloekombos, regular feedback on crime prevention, and a gender-based violence desk with trained officers.

In a memorandum to the health centre they demanded improved staffing.

At the sub-council they asked for street repairs, streetlights, better sanitation and electricity.

Community leader Linda Phito said the police should do more to curb crime in Kraaifontein. "We have been engaging with the provincial police and sector managers, but gunshots continue to ring out in our areas," he said.

He said residents wanted the police to train neighbourhood watch members to work effectively with the police.

Community activist Uviwe Ndikolo said the protesters wanted the police to rid Kraaifontein of drugs. "Drugs are finishing the youth off. We don't want to see the police collaborate with drug dealers," he said.

Phito said there was a shortage of doctors and beds at Kraaifontein Community Health Centre. "Residents arrive at 5am at the hospital and get told to return the following day. Patients sleep on chairs because there are not enough beds."

Ndikolo said protesters also wanted Bloekombos Clinic and Wallacedene Clinic to stay open round the clock, because the population of the area had grown rapidly as new people set up shacks.

"We hear on the news that this is the best-run city, but we don't see that in our areas," he said.

The Western Cape Department of Health confirmed receiving the memorandum. "We value this engagement and take the issues raised very seriously. Our management team is carefully reviewing the concerns highlighted in the memorandum and will respond directly to the community within the stipulated timeframe," the department said.

The City of Cape Town said the subcouncil office would "liaise with the respective City departments and respond in due course".

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the demands would be discussed at management level and feedback would be given.