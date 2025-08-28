South Africa: Richard 'Saggy Sagila' Siluma Dies At 71

Richard "Saggy Sagila" Siluma, best known for his 1985 hit African Dance, collapsed at Samro offices on 11 August and died in hospital two weeks later.

Samro confirmed Siluma was at their offices to access a benefit before collapsing. He was assisted by first aiders and rushed to Milpark Hospital.

Legendary musician Richard "Saggy Sagila" Siluma has died at the age of 71 after collapsing at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) offices in Johannesburg.

Siluma reportedly suffered a stroke on 11 August and was admitted to Milpark Hospital, where he passed away on 25 August.

A friend claimed Siluma had gone to Samro to request a financial advance, which was denied. But his son, Ntokozo, strongly rejected this, Sunday World reported.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As a family, we are not aware of him requesting a financial advance. He was at Samro to sort out paperwork and seemed healthy and cheerful. On his way out, he collapsed," he said. Ntokozo confirmed that his father had high blood pressure and never recovered after the stroke.

Samro also clarified the incident. They confirmed Siluma had been at their offices to access a member benefit, which was approved.

"After completing his consultation, he unfortunately collapsed near the restrooms. He was immediately assisted by Samro first aiders and transported to hospital," the organisation said.

Siluma rose to fame in the 1970s and became a household name with his 1985 hit African Dance. He went on to become a respected producer, working with Lucky Dube, Stimela, Ukhamba Lomvaleliso, Izingane Zoma and Sinakho.

His family said they will announce memorial and funeral details this week. Samro sent condolences, describing Siluma as an extraordinary talent whose music and influence shaped generations.