South Africa: Five Year Old Ntobeko Xaba Missing After Ransom Demand

27 August 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga
  • Five-year-old Ntobeko Simphiwe Xaba went missing on 22 August after playing outside his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A neighbour is suspected of abducting him and has since fled, while the family received a R50,000 ransom demand.

The Umlazi community is searching desperately for five-year-old Ntobeko Simphiwe Xaba, who vanished on Friday, 22 August.

Ntobeko, a Grade R pupil at Isipingo Primary School, was last seen outside his home in Q Section, Umlazi. He was wearing a yellow track top and navy shorts when he disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing a neighbour with the boy before both vanished. The woman has not been found since. Police have not confirmed her involvement, but she is suspected of abducting him.

Later that evening, Ntobeko's mother received a terrifying phone call. An unknown man demanded R50,000 in exchange for the child's safe return.

The case has shaken the community. Neighbours and friends have joined the family in searching for Ntobeko, while parents in Umlazi have been warned to watch their children closely.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has stepped in to help with the search. They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may know where Ntobeko is can contact RUSA on 086 1234 333.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.