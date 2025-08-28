South Africa: Five Year Old Ntobeko Xaba Missing After Ransom Demand

Five-year-old Ntobeko Simphiwe Xaba went missing on 22 August after playing outside his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

A neighbour is suspected of abducting him and has since fled, while the family received a R50,000 ransom demand.

The Umlazi community is searching desperately for five-year-old Ntobeko Simphiwe Xaba, who vanished on Friday, 22 August.

Ntobeko, a Grade R pupil at Isipingo Primary School, was last seen outside his home in Q Section, Umlazi. He was wearing a yellow track top and navy shorts when he disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing a neighbour with the boy before both vanished. The woman has not been found since. Police have not confirmed her involvement, but she is suspected of abducting him.

Later that evening, Ntobeko's mother received a terrifying phone call. An unknown man demanded R50,000 in exchange for the child's safe return.

The case has shaken the community. Neighbours and friends have joined the family in searching for Ntobeko, while parents in Umlazi have been warned to watch their children closely.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has stepped in to help with the search. They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may know where Ntobeko is can contact RUSA on 086 1234 333.