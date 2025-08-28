South Africa: City Power Says Illegal Houses On Cables Put Lives in Danger

Residents in Alexandra's Extension 7 have been without electricity for nearly three months because cables are trapped beneath illegal houses.

City Power says illegal building on these lines blocks access to fix faults and could cause fires, electrocution or even deaths if lines collapse.

City Power has warned people building homes and extensions on electricity lines in Johannesburg.

The utility says the practice of building directly under power lines or on top of underground cables is illegal and dangerous.

Parts of Alexandra, including Extension 7, have been left without electricity for nearly three months because faulted cables are buried under illegally built homes.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said some desperate residents have even started demolishing the houses themselves to allow access.

"This behaviour makes it impossible to carry out maintenance or respond quickly when the power goes off," said Mangena. "In many cases, families have been left without electricity for weeks because workers cannot access the infrastructure without demolishing properties."

Mangena warned the risk is far greater than outages. "Buildings on power lines could cause fires, electrocution or even deaths if something goes wrong," he said.

He pointed out that in 2017, a high-voltage pylon collapsed after vandalism and building too close to the structure. Parts of the city were left without power for more than a week.

The South African Human Rights Commission has started investigating the impact of the illegal developments.

City Power is calling on the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department to enforce by-laws and on the Department of Human Settlements to deal with housing shortages that drive people onto servitudes.

"We call on communities to work with us and law enforcement to report any illegal developments that compromise our network and endanger lives," said Mangena.