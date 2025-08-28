South Africa: Ouaddou Praises Orbit After Pirates Struggle to Victory

27 August 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • A stunning strike from Lebone Seema gave Orlando Pirates victory over Orbit College, lifting the Buccaneers to seventh on the Premiership table.
  • Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted he was unhappy with Pirates' first-half performance but said Orbit College made life tough for his players.

Orlando Pirates earned a narrow 1-0 win against newcomers Orbit College on Tuesday night, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his side struggled.

Lebone Seema's brilliant goal sealed the win at Orlando Stadium, moving Pirates up to seventh on the Betway Premiership table with six points from four matches. The Mswenko Boys dropped to 14th.

Speaking on SuperSport TV, Ouaddou said he was happy with the three points but quick to praise Orbit.

"We were a bit tired and made some changes, but I have to congratulate Orbit. I told you it would not be easy - in the PSL there are no small teams," said the Moroccan coach.

He admitted his side's first-half performance was not good enough.

"We wanted to keep the ball and pass it around, but we didn't achieve that. So I made changes to bring in players who could keep the ball in the middle, play forward and give us the last pass. We were really behind the ball in the first half - that was not the plan."

Pirates next face Chippa United away on Sunday, while Orbit College host TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.