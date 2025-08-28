Mozambique: Rwanda, Mozambique Senior Officials Meet Ahead of Presidential Visit

27 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Senior officials from Rwandan and Mozambican Ministries of Foreign Affairs met in Kigali on Tuesday, August 26, for a Ministerial Session of the Consultation Meeting that reviewed ongoing cooperation and identified new avenues to further deepen bilateral ties.

Co-chaired by the Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, and Mozambican Foreign Minister, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, the meeting came ahead of the visit by Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo.

This will be Chapo's first visit to Rwanda since his October 2024 election as president of the Southern African country, which has bilateral ties with Rwanda in various areas, including defence and security.

Chapo and President Paul Kagame last met in mid-February in Addis Abba on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation between Rwanda and Mozambique.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Since mid 2021,  Rwandan troops have been deployed to the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where they collaborate with Mozambican armed forces to fight terrorist groups.

On Monday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Clementine Mukeka, co-chaired a technical session of the Consultation Meeting on Cooperation between Rwanda and Mozambique, alongside Momade Juizo, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries

‪Their discussions focused on bilateral relations and identified avenues to further strengthen cooperation ahead of Tuesday's ministerial session.‬

This morning, PS @MukekaClem co-chaired the technical session of the Consultation Meeting on Cooperation between Rwanda and Mozambique, alongside H.E. Momade Juizo, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries. Discussions focused on bilateral...

-- Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation 

On Saturday, Mozambican Minister of Defence Maj Gen Cristóvão Artur Chume met with is Rwandan counterpart Juvenal Marizamunda as part of a three-day visit to Rwanda aimed at strengthening defence cooperation.

Chume, who led a delegation of senior military officials, said President Chapo would visit Rwanda in the near future.

The Mozambican minister also recognised Rwanda's support in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, which had been paralyzed by Islamist insurgents who killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

The Minister of National Defence of Mozambique, Honourable Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume along with Mozambican Armed Forces, Army Commander Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane and CP Fabião Pedro Nhancololo, Commander of Law and Order service of National Police of the Republic...

-- Rwanda Defence Force

"Terrorism is not only threatening Mozambique, but also Rwanda and the entire region," Chume told reporters in Kigali.

"Our efforts are common, and we discussed how to improve our response capability, particularly through training, intelligence sharing, and operational coordination," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.