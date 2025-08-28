Eritrea: Encouraging Activities Through Students' Summer Work Program

Asmara, 28 August 2025 - Mr. Fitiwi Woldegergis, Director of the Students' Summer Work Program at the Ministry of Education, reported that encouraging water and soil conservation activities have been implemented through the 2025 program.

Mr. Fitiwi said that the Students' Summer Work Program, launched in 1994, focuses on enhancing cooperation and communication among students, as well as deepening their understanding of environmental protection. He also noted that since its inception, over 584,000 students, including 36% female participants, along with more than 26,000 teachers, health workers, and agricultural experts, have taken part.

Regarding the 2025 program, Mr. Fitiwi explained that about 30,000 students, including 41% female students, participated from more than 150 centers. Within the 40 days of the program, the students carried out commendable activities, including water and soil conservation, planting tree seedlings, constructing and renovating terraces and water catchment schemes, renovating roads, and other related tasks.