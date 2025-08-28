Eritrea: Training for Pre-School Teachers

Mendefera, 28 August 2025 - As part of efforts to enhance students' educational performance, training is being provided to over 1,700 pre-school teachers. The training is organized at the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science, with participants from the Southern, Central, Northern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Mr. Habteab Mebrahtu, from Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education, said the objective of the training is to introduce pre-school education in all villages and provide access to education for all children. He added that the training is being provided in both Tigrigna and Saho languages.

Ms. Gidey Tesfay and Ms. Elfa Okbagabir, among the trainees, expressed readiness to realize the program with the aim of ensuring that children have access to education within one kilometer of their homes.

Emphasizing the importance of establishing pre-schools to nurture children who are rooted in their culture, history, and values from an early age, Ms. Yordanos Teklemariam, one of the teachers in the program, called on the trainees to play their due part in the effort.

The trainees, on their part, expressed readiness to contribute actively to the realization of the pre-school program being initiated.