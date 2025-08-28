Ethiopian, Pakistani Air Forces Pledge Stronger Cooperation Following Talks in Islamabad

Addis Abeba — Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), in Islamabad on 27 August 2025.

Upon arrival at Air Headquarters, Lieutenant General Yilma was received with a guard of honor by a PAF contingent. The two commanders held discussions on areas of professional interest and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two air forces, according to Pakistan Radio.

Lt. Gen. Yilma commended what he described as PAF's "robust operational readiness, evolving multi-domain capabilities, and credible deterrence posture" adding that the Ethiopian Air Force seeks to learn from PAF's "rich combat experience, integrated command systems, and technological innovations" to enhance its operational capacity.

He also revealed Ethiopia's interest in technology transfer in the aviation sector, with a focus on development and modernization.

The Ethiopian delegation received briefings at the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where Lt. Gen. Yilma was briefed on PAF's application of advanced technologies in modern warfare.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu pledged Pakistan's readiness to expand cooperation through joint training programs. He assured the Ethiopian delegation of PAF's "steadfast support to the Ethiopian Air Force in its professional pursuits." Pakistan "deeply cherishes its cordial relations with Ethiopia and remains firmly committed to providing comprehensive assistance in capacity building, advanced training, and operational domains," he said.

Last year, Ethiopia and India agreed to finalize a defense cooperation agreement, pending India's general elections, aimed at boosting Ethiopia's military capabilities through training and financial support. The cooperation is "part of India's broader strategy to expand defense partnerships across Africa," according to Indian Defense media dispatch.

The Ethiopian Air Force is also in talks with Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to explore joint development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and expanding their defense partnership. From 1-3 July 2025, a NAF delegation led by Air Commodore Ali Hussaini Idris, Director of Training, visited Ethiopia to strengthen cooperation in aerospace technology, joint training, and the co-production of indigenous UAVs.

The delegation toured key installations, including the Ethiopian Air Force Headquarters, Aviation Depot Maintenance Centre (ADMC), Dejen Aviation Engineering Industry (DAVI), and the Air Force Academy, during Ethiopia's preparations to mark 90 years of military aviation.

Talks also focused on technical cooperation in aircraft maintenance and overhaul, particularly for L-39 jets and Mi-series helicopters, as well as joint pilot and technician training, doctrinal exchange, and aerospace research.