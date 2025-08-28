Africa: PM - 'Somalia Aims to Become a Vital Link Between Africa, the Arab World, and Asia'

28 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Yinchuan, China — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday declared that Somalia is positioning itself as a strategic hub connecting Africa, the Arab world, and Asia, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China.

In a keynote speech highlighting Somalia's development vision and investment potential, Barre said the country is on a new path focused on peace, security, legal reforms, and creating an enabling environment for investment.

"Somalia wants to become a central gateway linking Africa, the Arab region, and Asia, leveraging its strategic location and natural resources," Barre told delegates. "We are prioritizing partnerships in energy, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, and technology."

Barre noted a 20% increase in trade between Somalia and China over the past year, calling it a sign of growing bilateral economic ties.

The prime minister also emphasized the historical depth of Somalia-China relations, recalling that Somalia was the first African country to establish diplomatic ties with China in 1960.

The China-Arab States Expo, held under the theme of deepening economic cooperation, brings together leaders and investors from across the Arab world and China to explore trade, innovation, and development partnerships.

