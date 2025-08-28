Somalia: WFP and Somalia's Auditor General Discuss 2024 Financial Audit Recommendations

Mogadishu — Somalia's Office of the Auditor General hosted a key meeting with senior officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Office of the Accountant General to review the 2024 financial audit results and follow up on audit recommendations.

The discussions focused particularly on the Baxnaano Project, funded by the World Bank, addressing the sharing of beneficiary data and verification of disbursed funds as reflected in the federal government's 2024 financial reports.

El Khidir Daloum Mohamud Ahmed, WFP Somalia's Country Director, outlined the organisation's internal controls, financial procedures, and implementation plans, affirming WFP's commitment to effective and transparent collaboration with Somali government agencies.

Following constructive dialogue, the parties agreed to establish a technical committee including representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

The committee will oversee the sharing of beneficiary data and the implementation of all audit recommendations related to the Baxnaano social assistance project.

The Auditor General and the Accountant General thanked WFP for its prompt response to the audit findings and its ongoing efforts to strengthen financial accountability in Somalia.