Somalia: IGAD Welcomes Political Agreement Between Somali Government and Opposition Leaders

Mogadishu — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed a political agreement reached between the leadership of the Federal Government of Somalia and members of the Somali National Salvation Council regarding the country's electoral process.

In a statement issued from his office, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu described the deal as "a significant step towards unity, stability, and reconciliation," and congratulated President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for his "strong commitment to steering the nation towards peace, cohesion, and national unity."

"The ongoing dialogue and negotiations on the remaining issues are vital paths to achieving lasting peace, state-building, and democratic transformation, and must continue," the statement said.

Dr Gebeyehu urged all Somali stakeholders to embrace the progress made and build on the agreement through compromise and inclusive engagement. He reiterated IGAD's commitment to supporting Somalia's peace and development in close collaboration with the country's leadership and people.

The agreement is seen as a potential breakthrough in easing political tensions and moving Somalia forward on the path to credible elections and governance reform.