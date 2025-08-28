Gambia: 'Council Was Aware,' Bensouda Says As He Faces Questions On Financial Management

On his third consecutive day before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the Mayor of Kanifing Municipality, defended his administration's financial and administrative practices, insisting that councilors were regularly informed of major decisions and that procurement procedures were followed under the oversight of the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).

The hearing, held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, formed part of the commission's wide-ranging investigation into the financial and administrative activities of local government councils between May 2018 and January 2023. Led by Counsel Patrick Gomez, the proceedings turned to specific contracts, procurement approvals, and questions of oversight, with commissioners pressing the mayor on the extent of council knowledge and compliance with regulations.

One of the earliest points of contention concerned a contract for the supply of a bottling crusher machine. Counsel Gomez put to Bensouda that "the procurement of the bottling crusher machine was not in accordance with GPPA rules." The mayor disagreed. "I disagree. The GPPA approved it, the Ministry of Finance approved the project and the council was aware. The project was approved by the Ministry of Local Government as well. So, the council was aware and they approved it. I am surprised that you are saying it is not in line with GPPA rules," he told the commission.

Pressed further, Gomez read into the record a section of the GPPA Act dealing with the requirement for market surveys before procurement. Bensouda responded, "I am not aware of the details of the GPPA Act, but what I know is that GPPA approved it. Council was also aware of it. GPPA did not stop us."

Attention then shifted to the management of grants received by the Kanifing Municipal Council. The commission noted that the grants in question were "not part of the approved budget of the council," raising concerns about adherence to financial rules. The mayor replied, "The GPPA approved them. The Ministry of Local Government also approved them. We followed all the processes. Council was aware of them."

Counsel Gomez pressed him: "Are you saying the grants were part of the approved budget of the council?" Bensouda answered firmly, "No, but council was aware of them. The GPPA approved them. The Ministry of Finance approved them. The Ministry of Local Government approved them. So, we followed the due process."

The session also delved into questions of contract thresholds. Bensouda acknowledged that thresholds applied but emphasized the role of GPPA. "We followed the GPPA. If GPPA approved them, it means we followed the thresholds. GPPA approved everything we did," he said.

When confronted with the issue of whether the council conducted its own review of GPPA-approved contracts, the mayor explained, "The council was always aware. The finance committee was aware. The contracts were brought before them. Council approved them."

Commissioners turned to a separate issue involving the hiring of staff without the formal approval of the Local Government Service Commission. "The council hired some people without the approval of the Local Government Service Commission," Gomez said. Bensouda replied, "We were doing it in consultation with the Commission. They were aware. We were not hiding anything. Council was aware of everything. The council was consulted in all those recruitments."

As the questioning intensified, the commission revisited a contentious human resources audit report. "There was a HR audit report which was never shared with the council," Gomez pointed out. Bensouda denied this: "No, that is not true. Council was aware. The report was shared. I personally shared it with the councilors."

Throughout his testimony, Bensouda maintained a consistent line -- that neither procurement decisions, contracts, nor recruitment were carried out in isolation, and that both councilors and statutory bodies had knowledge or approval. "Council was aware," he repeated on multiple occasions, underscoring his defense that transparency had been observed, even where formal processes were questioned.

The hearing forms part of the commission's broader inquiry into local government accountability. Since May 2018, the Kanifing Municipal Council has managed significant revenues, grants, and development projects. The commission's mandate, as outlined in its establishment, is to "conduct a full and impartial investigation into the financial and administrative activities of the local government councils" in order to strengthen transparency and accountability across the country's governance structures.

Bensouda, who has now appeared for three straight days, is among the most prominent figures to testify. The inquiry continues.