South Africa: What Next for Cancer Patients As Court Again Rules Against Gauteng Health Department?

In the latest chapter of a long-running legal battle over the Gauteng Department of Health's obligation to provide people in the province with radiation oncology services, the department has suffered another loss in the courts. Spotlight assesses the legal situation and asks what it means for people still waiting for the life-saving treatment.

With another court loss suffered this August, the Gauteng Department of Health has once again been ordered to urgently provide treatment for cancer patients who have been left in the lurch.

This ruling, handed down on August 5 by Judge Evette Dippenaar, follows urgent legal action brought by the Cancer Alliance. It was in response to the Gauteng health department's appeal against a ruling handed down on March 27 by acting Judge Stephen van Nieuwenhuizen. That order compelled the department to clear its years-long backlogs in getting cancer treatment to patients.

In its March ruling, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found the department's failure to deliver this critical treatment to be unconstitutional and unlawful. The decision follows the department's failure to spend a R784 million allocation granted by the provincial Treasury in 2023 to reduce the treatment backlog by outsourcing services to the private sector over a three-year period. Due to severe delays, the department was forced to return the first R250 million tranche.

Van Nieuwenhuizen strongly criticised the department, stating: "The provincial health respondents have done nothing meaningful since the money was allocated in March 2023 to actually provide radiation oncology treatment to the cancer patients. Meanwhile, the health and general well-being of the patients has significantly deteriorated. There is clear, ongoing, and irreparable harm being suffered by those still waiting for treatment."

He also condemned the department for its lack of accountability and poor management of public resources, finding that it had failed to uphold ethical standards, act transparently, or respond to patients' needs fairly and effectively.

The court instructed the department to:

Take immediate action, including diversion to private facilities, to provide radiation oncology services to all patients on the backlog list,

Update the backlog list within 45 days,

Submit a detailed progress report on efforts to deliver treatment, and

Present a long-term plan for ongoing cancer treatment services within three months.

But Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and the health department challenged the judgment in May, just as their 45 days to act ran out. They chose instead to take the entire matter on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In response, the Cancer Alliance, represented by SECTION27 (*see disclosure), went back to court for an interim order to make the March 27 ruling immediately enforceable, and not suspended until a ruling is made by the SCA. It is in response to this application that Judge Dippenaar ruled on August 5 that the March ruling is indeed immediately enforceable.

Two courts have now sent a clear message to the Gauteng health department, says attorney Khanyisa Mapipa, who heads health rights at SECTION27. She adds: "The Gauteng Department of Health's action should be in the interest of the person who is seeking treatment. It should not be to deny, deny, deny and then to fight in the courts and not take any accountability."

The waiting list

The estimated number of people on a waiting list for cancer treatment in 2022 was around 3 000 people. New data on this has not been made publicly available.

There are some signs of progress, although details are hard to pin down. In a statement released on August 24, which reiterates a July 20 statement, the Gauteng health department said it had introduced a strategic partnership with private service providers. "As the beginning of August 2025, 563 patients were receiving radiation oncology care through private partnerships, while 1 076 patients had completed treatment by end of July 2025," it stated.

Both statements also noted that work was underway to complete new radiotherapy centres at Chris Hani Baragwanath and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals.

Many people with cancer in Gauteng have not been able to access the treatment and care they need. Though activists and the provincial government are at odds about what should, or should have been, done about it, nobody is denying that there is a problem.

But Mapipa says they still don't have full details that comply with the court order. "What we're asking for essentially is what the department should be doing anyway and that is for them to go through their patient files to establish who is still on the backlog list; who has passed away, who has received treatment, when patients were last assessed and what treatment they qualify for; and if it was a public facility or were they diverted to a private facility," she says.

"As the judge pointed out in March, the department has to do this as a constitutional obligation, whether they fight this to the Constitutional Court or not, their obligation is to provide treatment for people who meet the criteria. Those on the backlog list meets the criteria," she says.

Part of the March order also compelled the department to file progress reports with the court within three months on the measures taken to provide treatment and its long-term plans to resolve the ongoing cancer treatment crisis in Gauteng. Spotlight's understanding is that these progress reports have not been submitted.

This is an important measure, Mapipa says, given the department's poor track record. "The court rulings in both judgments found that because they have failed to be transparent throughout this process, the department is compelled to provide these reports to the courts," she adds.

It is as yet unclear how the Gauteng health department plans to proceed. The department, in its three-paragraph statement following the August judgment, stated that it would review "the contents and implications" to determine and communicate its next steps. Their deadline to appeal the August 5 ruling was 26 August 2025. The department did not respond to questions from Spotlight.

Calls for accountability

Jack Bloom, Democratic Alliance shadow health MEC in Gauteng, says that without a proper audit and update of the backlog list of patients needing care, the "cancer treatment scandal has probably cost more lives than the 144 mental patients who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy when they were sent to illegal NGOs".

Bloom is calling for heads to roll, with Nkomo-Ralehoko and head of department Arnold Lesiba Malotana in his crosshairs.

"The DA condemns the department's legal stalling tactics that harms patients who urgently require lifesaving treatment...Premier [Panyaza] Lesufi should not allow this cancer disaster to continue," he says.

Salomé Meyer, spokesperson for Cancer Alliance, says that the legal proceedings are a distraction of the realities on the hospital floor. Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for instance, she says, remains in "crisis". She maintains there is a scarcity of sufficient and operational radiation oncology machinery, as well as extreme shortages in radiation oncology staff to operate the machines.

Meyer says the situation at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital dates back to 2017 when CEO Gladys Bagoshi was made aware of mounting challenges from a shortage of equipment and staffing.

"In 2021, Bagoshi turned down an equipment allocation, which Charlotte Maxeke Hospital desperately needed, so this allocation went to George Mukhari Hospital and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital instead. But the cobalt bunkers required to house the machines at these hospitals had not been built and are only expected to be completed in 2026 - so the machines remain in storage. In 2022, an order was finally placed for additional linacs [used for high energy beam radiation treatments] for the existing cobalt bunkers at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, but that tender is still not finalised," says Meyer.

She adds: "This is a failure of planning, governance, and accountability and we have to ask who is being held accountable when the same CEO has remained in place all these years."

Neither Bagoshi nor the health department responded to questions on these assertions.

Disclosure: SECTION27 was involved in the court proceedings described in this article. Spotlight is published by SECTION27, but is editorially independent - an independence that the editors guard jealously. The Spotlight editors gave special attention to maintaining this editorial firewall in the production of this story.